King Charles turns deaf ear to new threats

King Charles III, who's determined to attend his Birthday Parade, popularly known as Trooping the Couple, has been warned of unexpected situation on his big day.

The 75-year-old will take part in "adapted" Trooping the Colour as Princess Kate confirmed to miss key royal event due to her caner trearment.

However, the King has been warned that the event could be disrupted by the Anti-monarchy group as the Republic chief has vowed to launch a protest during the Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 15.

The group announced they will pitch up on The Mall near Buckingham Palace with banners in protest of the King and royal family.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) the group said: "On Saturday, June 15, Charles will be having his official birthday celebration parade, at Trooping the Colour. This is another costly celebration of a corrupt and dishonest institution, at a time when people are crying out for change."

The group urged the Britons to support them for the real cause, adding: "So join Republic supporters down on the Mall to protest against the monarchy."



"Charles will be part of the procession, along with other royals. We'll be there too, to say loud and clear that it's time to abolish the monarchy," added the group

The group concluded: "Republic protests are a lot of fun and hugely important to the growing movement for a democratic future. Pledge to be there, and we'll see you on Saturday June 15."

Recently, anti-monarchy chief has called for "vote on King Charles."

However, the cancer-stricken King has seemingly turned a deaf ear to the threats and he is determined to attend the royal family's biggest annual event along with his wife Queen Camilla and other royals.

The royal palaces have confirmed King Charles will be in attendance at this year's Trooping the Colour event, but Princess Kate will be absent as she continues her recovery. Around 2,000 soldiers and 240 horses from the Household Division will march in the King's Birthday Parade.