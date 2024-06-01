Paris Hilton gives special glimpse into upcoming album during starry night out

Paris Hilton recently expressed gratitude for the amount of love she received on Evita Party’s Night of “1000 Parises.”
She took to Instagram on Saturday, June 1, donning a shimmery dress that she paired with her “chic” headset.
Paris was spotted posing, as she extended her hand to take a selfie with the crowd.
In other photos, she could be seen managing the sound system as well as grooving to the songs from her upcoming album.
She posted the photo dump alongside a caption that read: “Had so much fun last night. What an iconic way to kick off the start of Pride with @evitaparty’s Night of 1,000 Parises! Seeing you all dance to tracks from my upcoming album was truly magical Thank you for coming to celebrate with me! Love you all Don’t forget to pre-save #InfiniteIcon at the link in bio!”
Fans couldn’t help but glee over the singer’s performance last night.
They rushed to the comments section, adding heartfelt notes under her post.
One fan commented: “Our queen !!! Giving us what we want”.
Another one chimed in, adding: “So happy I got to see & hear you dj last night! I danced my butt off to your set! I was sliving”.
