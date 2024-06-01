Katy Perry sings 'Firework' at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

Katy Perry perfoms at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

Katy Perry took the stage and gave a power-packed performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding event in Europe.

A video circulating on social media captures the American singing sensation's performance, where she could be seen singing her 2010 hit Firework during the celebrations in Italy and France.

Earlier, the Backstreet Boys also entertained guests during the pre-wedding celebrations on a luxurious cruise.



The festivities started on May 28, 2024 and concluded on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

Similar to their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar in March 2024, this cruise celebrations were extravagant.

VIP guests, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, enjoyed a variety of activities and parties in Italy and France.

Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The three-day festivities will commence with the "Shubh Vivah" on July 12, followed by the "Shubh Aashirwad" on July 13, and culminate with the "Mangal Utsav" on July 14.