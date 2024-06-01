Prince Andrew resorts to ‘childish antics’ to resist King Charles’ orders

Prince Andrew has been resorting to childish antics as pressure from King Charles mounts up regarding his Royal Lodge.

The disgraced royal, who is persistently defying the monarch’s orders to evict the Royal Lodge, had been hiding away in a darkened room to make a point, a source revealed to The Times.

The Duke of York had struck a deal with Charles that if he was able to afford the cost of upkeep of the 30-room Windsor estate. However, according to reports, the state of the Royal Lodge is a cause of great concern to the monarch as the condition is worsening.

A friend of Charles told the outlet that Andrew “spends his days watching television in a darkened room.”

He added that if Andrew refused to give up the Lodge, Charles will no longer fund his lifestyle and the expensive security detail for him,

“It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad, the pal said.

“But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke,” the insider continued.

“The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”