Kate Middleton eager to take big risk for King Charles

Kate Middleton is eager to publicly show her support to King Charles on his upcoming milestone event next month.

According to the Daily Express, the Princess of Wales could make a surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15th, sustaining her long streak of attendance.

However, it all comes down to her medical team, who are hesitant to give green light to Kate about her health in the wake of her cancer battle.

The future Queen of England has been away from public eye since unveiling her grim diagnosis via a video message in March.

It was recently confirmed by Kensington Palace that she will not participate in Colonel’s Review, slated to take place a weekend before the King’s official birthday.

However, they are yet to rule out her attendance at the actual event.

Previously, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) accidently publicized in early March that Kate would attend the review via the Army’s official website.

It was shortly taken down following push back from Palace, who had not been informed of the update.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested the princess’ appearance at the balcony “would be a clear sign that she is improving and it would make this magnificent display of pageantry a truly joyous occasion,” reported via the outlet.

He added: “It would give the occasion a tremendous boost if it were possible for Catherine to appear on the balcony after Trooping the Colour.”