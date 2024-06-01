Patti LaBelle gives update on music collab with 'best friend' Cardi B

Patti LaBelle opens up about her possible collaboration

Patti LaBelle recently teased a potential collaboration with her new best friend Cardi B.

LaBelle and Cardi, the musical duo who joined forces for a social campaign in November, might be working together on a slightly different project.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of her 80th birthday on May 23, LaBelle revealed her plans at the prospective collaboration.

In response to a question about Cardi, the 80-year-old musician said that she’s absolutely open to working with her.

She told the outlet: "Why not? She's like one of my new best friends and to know that she was into Patti LaBelle! She's like my new buddy.”

The If Only You Knew singer offered insight into the new music she has in the works.

LaBelle quipped: "I haven't had an album out in 20 years and so I'm working on that now. It should be out at the end of year."

Talking about her experience in the show business, she continued: "It’s called 8065. I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.”

For the unversed, LaBelle and Cardi teamed up to combine their two dessert products last year.