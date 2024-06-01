Eminem takes shot at 3 kids in 'Houdini' music video: 'They're brats'

Eminem is slated to release 12th studio album ' The Death of Slim Shady' in Summer 2024

Eminem did not spare even his kids from dissing in his latest song, Houdini.

On Friday, May 31, the 51-year-old rapper dropped the new track along with the music video fresh out of his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).

In the controversial lyrical song, the Mockingbird hitmaker jokingly slammed his three kids, Alaina Scott, 31, Hailie Jade Scott, 28, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22: "F— my own kids, they’re brats / They can screw off, them and you all / You too Paul, got two balls, a big as RuPaul’s."

In the lyrics, he also takes aim at the audience and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg.

In addition to his kids and manager, the Not Afraid chart topper throws shade at Megan Thee Stallion by referring to her case against Tory Lanes in which he was convicted of shooting her in the feet, trans people and RuPaul.

Moreover, the comic-inspired music video for the latest track featured a slew of cameos from comedian and actor Pete Davidson, 30, fellow rapper and actor Cent, 48, comedian Shane Gil Ellis, and Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker, Snoop Dogg.