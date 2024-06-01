Lindsay Hubbard admits she has 'moved on' nearly a year after Carl Radke split

Lindsay Hubbard gets candid about spit with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard recently opened up about her relationship with Carl Radke, admitting she’s completely “indifferent” following their split.

Speaking exclusively to Glamour in an interview published on Thursday, May 30, the Summer House star candidly talked about processing the split before it premiered on television.

“When I’m watching it, I’m seeing a past relationship and it’s infuriating,” Hubbard said about watching the Bravo series as it airs just like fans.

“But when I run into him at a wedding, for example, I feel indifferent. I’m just more over it than any other emotion. Like I said, he’s like another guy in the room.”

Recounting an instance from a wedding in Portugal that “both of us were at,” Hubbard admitted that the two completely steered clear of each other.

Commenting on the subject, she added: “It was before the reunion and there was no point in small talk. For the most part, he’s just another guy in the room to me.”

The actress didn’t shy away from admitting that she has no “qualms” about filming with Radke for Summer House’s upcoming season.

The 37-year-old told the publication: “It’s almost a year ago that we broke up, and I did a lot of healing. I’m still healing in different ways, of course, but I’m just so happy to not be in that.”

She explained: “I’ve completely moved on in my life and I have so much to focus on in my future.”

For the unversed, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke officially called off their engagement only weeks away from their wedding in September 2023.



Carl later revealed that he "didn't have the wallet" to manage a family.