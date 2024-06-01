John Legend picks side in Sean Diddy case following 'horrifying' allegations

John Legend expressed his outrage and condemnation of Sean Diddy Combs, who has been accused of abuse and sex trafficking by multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Legend, 45, in a recent interview with CNN described the allegations as "horrifying" and took the opportunity to speak out against the broader issue of violence and exploitation against women.

“I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out,” the All of Me singer noted during the interview on May 30.

“And absolutely it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens.”

The You Deserve It All crooner expressed his shock and disgust at the allegations against Diddy, including the disturbing video footage from 2016 showing Combs physically abusing Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

This incident was also mentioned in Ventura's lawsuit, which detailed a decade of alleged abuse, including rape and s*x trafficking. Legend's comments emphasise his support for Ventura and condemnation of Combs' alleged actions.

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” Legend continued, adding that he hopes these women are “heard and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”

“It’s quite a shame,” he finished. “I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims.”

The two singers had previously worked together on the song Kim Porter released in 2023, which also featured Babyface.

