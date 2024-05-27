Prince William blocks Harry's return to royal fold for good

Prince William allegedly does not want Harry to return to the royal family again

Prince William, who's said to be concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's closer ties with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has seemingly taken a smart decision to stop the Sussexes from exploiting their royal connections.

William has sent a strong message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that all the young royals stand by his side with his recent Buckingham Palace show with his royal cousins.

There are also reports William is "preventing" Prince Harry from truly making up with King Charles. And Harry will miss out on one of his oldest friend’s weddings next month because of the future King.

The Prince of Wales’ moves behind-the-scenes are blocking the Duke of Sussex from making any sort of UK comeback.



Royal expert Wyatt recently wrote in her Telegraph column that she had spoken "to a former palace official who used to work for both princes" whose assessment of the current state of play is hardly flattering for prince numero uno.



"There is a public misconception about William and Harry," the official told Wyatt. "It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry."

The King has reportedly been making vague gestures towards Harry. This year, Charles and Harry actually met after the Duke made a dash from LA to London when it was revealed that his dad has cancer.



The outlet also confirmed that the King had offered his younger son a place to stay when he was in London earlier this month. However, Harry turned it down out of security concerns.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes Harry and Meghan's royal rift 'may never be repaired.

In talks with The Mirror, Fitzwilliams claimed the couple's "royal exposés" are the reason why the rift might not heal, adding: "The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and William no longer trust Harry and Meghan."

The expert went on to claim "although it would be unthinkable for the Sussexes to resume their attacks whilst both King Charles and Catherine are seriously ill, there is always the possibility that they might in the future".

Harry, who will be celebrating his 40th birthday on September 15 with Meghan Markle and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might have some members of the royal family around him, according to an expert.

