Sophie Turner keeps it casual in playboy sweatshirt with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner spotted in relaxed style with Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie Turner, the beloved actress strolled through Heathrow Airport alongside her beau, Peregrine Pearson, on Sunday.

Sporting a laid-back look, Turner rocked a vibrant Playboy blue sweatshirt. The starlet flaunted her enviable figure in sleek black leggings, paired with cozy Ugg shoes for a dash of practicality.

As they made their way to the First Class lounge, the couple seemed ready to embark on their next adventure together.

Sophie shared a spirited moment with Peregrine amidst swirling ex-husband Joe Jonas sightings at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco.

As she forges ahead in her romantic journey with Peregrine, she reminisces her ski trip adventures through a series of picturesque snapshots, confirming their relationship back in December.

Peregrine, heir to the prestigious Cowdray legacy, boasts an opulent lifestyle befitting his lineage.

While Sophie's fortune is nothing to scoff at, Peregrine's family wealth, surpassing £224 million, places him in a league of his own.