Matthew McConaughey ‘remembers’ Uvalde School Shooting on 2nd Anniversary

Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to “victims” of the Uvalde School Shooting

Matthew McConaughey paid a tribute “remembering the victims” of the Uvalde School Shooting, on the horrible event’s second anniversary.



McConaughey went to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, on Friday to pay his solicitude to the saddening second anniversary of the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The 54-year-old actor posted an emotional picture on Instagram featuring himself with his wife, Camila Alves, and their children, Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

The photo featured the family standing shoulder-to-shoulder, holding hands in a circle, with the community, to pay tribute to the victims of Robb Elementary School

"Two years ago Uvalde met with an unimaginable tragedy. Today, let’s remember the victims and their families, what we all learned, and continue to do what we can to not have more of these memories. #maketheirlivesmatter #uvalde," McConaughey captioned the post.

Since the tragedy, the Oscar winner has taken an active part in his hometown. Rep. Tony Gonzales accompanied McConaughey on his first visit to the place after the horrific tragedy.

On the lens, McConaughey was seated in the congressman's truck's passenger seat. As they departed the Uvalde Civic Centre, neither McConaughey nor Gonzales—who represents Texas' 23rd District, which includes Uvalde—answered questions.