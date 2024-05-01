Jon Bon Jovi says ‘I’m not saint’ looking back into his colourful life

Jon Bon Jovi candidly talks about his marriage as well as peaks into his joyful past recalling that he is not “saint.”



The singer revealed it in an interview with Michael Strahan for ABC News. The rock icon, 62, also talked about his relationship with wife, Dorothea Bongiovi.

Jon then disclosed he was "not a saint."

"I got away with murder. I'll say it again on camera. I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. I'm not saying there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good," he said.

Jon continued: "But if you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that's gonna fuel that fire? It's just not worth it. Not worth it."

The It's My Life singer proudly admitted that his wife is the reason this "world revolves."

"There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her, because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right," Jon said. "No doubt about it."

He continued: "She's not afraid to call me out on something, but she's also there when I call, and I'm there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career — the ups or the downs — we did it together."