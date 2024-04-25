Usher impressed by son’s ‘mastermind’ plot to link up with PinkPanthress

Usher shares 15-year-old son Naviyd with wife Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher isn’t sure whether to be mad or proud of his teenage son for his “mastermind” plan.

On Wednesday, the King of R&B took to his Instagram Stories to reveal how his 15-year-old son, Naviyd, stole his phone so he could link up with English singer Pink Panthress.

“So… a week or so ago my son, Naviyd, stole my phone so he could dm his favorite artist,” Usher began the storytime, revealing, “I opened it and I’m like oh this boy done DMd this girl from my damn phone…”

The 45-year-old musician then shared screenshots from his Instagram DMs with Pink Panthress, where Naviyd confessed that he’s a “superfan” and requested her too follow him back.



Charmed, Pink Panthress invited the entire family to her next show.

Usher continued, “I had to act like he wasn’t allowed to go… BUT… because my son is such a fan of her artistry… I decided to let him go.”

He explained his decision, “This was a great moment for Naviyd… this was him movin on something he was passionate about. Yes… he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better.”

“Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin [it] happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen,” he concluded.



