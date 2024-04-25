Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes taps for '28 Years Later'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes is set to bring their A-game in '28 Years Later'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes are set to bring their talents to the highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday, April 24, that the trio will star in the film, which will once again be directed by Danny Boyle.

The sequel comes nearly two decades after Boyle's original film, 28 Days Later, which captivated audiences with its intense storyline about a man, played by Cillian Murphy, who wakes up in a hospital to discover that the UK has been overtaken by a zombie outbreak.

Boyle, alongside screenwriter Alex Garland, is set to helm the script for the new film, which is intended as the second installment in a trilogy for Sony.

The duo previously collaborated on 2007's 28 Weeks Later, where they served as executive producers.

Joining Boyle and Garland as producers for the new film are Andre Macdonald, Bernie Bellew, and Peter Rice, with Fiennes also onboard as an executive producer.

Additionally, Taylor-Johnson will showcase his acting chops in the upcoming film The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Meanwhile, Comer is set to dazzle audiences in The Bikeriders, scheduled for a premiere on June 21. Fiennes, on the other hand, will be starring in The Menu and making an appearance in the much anticipated James Bond film No Time to Die.