Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to ‘move on’: ‘It’s been literally years’

Kim Kardashian is seemingly done with rehashing the years-old feud with Taylor Swift as singer releases a new song in new album.



According to a source cited by People Magazine, Kardashian is “over it and thinks that Taylor should move on.”

The Grammy-winning musician, 34, surprised fans with the release of her double album with The Tortured Poets Department, TTPD: The Anthology.

Fans quickly noted that Swift made a not-so-subtle reference to the reality star, 43, with her song, thank you aIMee. The capitalised letters in the title (KIM) led fans to believe that Swift is calling out the SKIMS founder directly.

In the song, the Cruel Summer hitmaker sings about facing bullying.

The insider shared that Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” adding that “it’s been literally years.”

For the unversed, Swift and Kardashian got into a feud back in 2016, when the reality star was still married to Kanye West.

West sang about Swift in his song, Famous, rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-x/Why? I made that b--ch famous.”

West, 46, claimed Swift had approved the lyrics and Kardashian not only defended her ex-husband but also released edited footage of the illegally recorded phone call, which was later revealed in full.

However, in the description of her 11th studio album, Swift alludes that she has “nothing to avenge, no scores to settle” as “once wounds have healed.”

She added that the period of time her song reflect, that “chapter closed and boarded up.”