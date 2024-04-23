‘TTPD’: Taylor Swift breaks down lyrics of ‘Fortnight,’ ‘Florida’ and more

Taylor Swift released her 13th studio album, 'The Tortured Poet's Department,' on April 19, 2024



Taylor Swift’s lyricism is arguably among the best in the pop industry today. The international pop sensation, who was recently confirmed to be related to poet Emily Dickinson, seamlessly incorporates poetry, symbolism, and wordplay into her songs.

Her recent literary-themed album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, is no different.

Hence, with the album’s premiere on April 19, 2024, the multi-Grammy winner broke down some of her lyrics in a special commentary.

Here are some of her songs she explored per various commentaries via People Magazine.

Fortnight

The opening track of the record, Swift told Amazon Music that the Fortnight “exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album,” particularly “fatalism – longing, pining away, lost dreams.”

She also shared in her iHeartRadio commentary that she “always imagined that it took place in this, like, American town where the American Dream you thought would happen to you didn’t.”

Florida!!!

Reflecting on the theme of Florida!!!, Swift explained, “I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you, and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment, and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you’d be, and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known, is there a place you could go?”

My Boy Only breaks His Favorite Toys

Swift explained that My Boy Only breaks His Favorite Toys is written “from the perspective of a child’s toy.”

For Swift, the song reflects the feeling of “being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you and then don’t want to play with you anymore — which is how a lot of us are in relationships where we are so valued by a person in the beginning, and then all of the sudden, they break us or they devalue us in their mind.”