Kate Middleton gives major update on health as she takes big risk for Louis

Princess Kate gives major update on her health

Kate Middleton has given major update on her health with her latest move as she took a big risk for her and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis on his sixth birthday.

The Princess of Wales, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, has once again used her photography skill to capture the newly released photo of the young royal, seemingly taking another risk after the controversy over a Mother's Day family photograph.



However, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the latest photo of Prince Louis has not been edited, adding that The Prince and Princess of Wales are grateful for birthday messages for their son.

The latest move also gives a major update on Kate's health as she's making good progress and getting stronger every day, taking part in fun-filled activities with family.



Royal correspondent and commentator Chris Ship also shared the photo of the yuong Prince and confirmed: "The photo We’ve been told it was taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor in the last few days."





With calls for the future Queen to be given privacy while she has cancer treatment, the palace admits it was aware of the difficult balance in then releasing a birthday photo of Louis, but decided to put out the picture as a way of thanking those who had sent birthday wishes.

The photograph of Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne, was taken in Windsor in the "last few days", reports BBC citing the palace.

This has been an "unprecedented time" for the Prince William and Kate Middleton and their young family, according to the Palece, as Catherine continues her recovery.

The new photo comes more than a month after a family photograph, taken by Kate for Mother's Day in March, ended in controversy as photo agencies withdrew the picture over concerns that it had been digitally manipulated.



That caused frenzy of social media conspiracy theories and forced Kate Middleton to release a video statement to reveal the truth about her cancer diagnosis and treatment with appeal to respect her privacy for the wellbeing of her young family.