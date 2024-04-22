Kanye West ‘punched wrong man’ over alleged assault of Bianca Censori

Sources claimed Ye and Bianca's claims are 'totally off base and simply not accurate'



Kanye West may have clocked the wrong man after he allegedly “physically and sexually assaulted” the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, at the Chateau Marmont lobby during their recent visit.

Last week, TMZ reported that the legendary rapper, 46, was named as a suspect for battery after punching a man in retaliation.

However, sources now claimed to the outlet that Ye actually attacked the wrong person; the Runaway hitmaker actually punched the twin brother of the man who was actually behind Bianca’s alleged assault.

The twins were identified as L.A bar and restaurant owners Mark and Jonnie Houston.

The initial LAPD report, obtained on Thursday, April 18 noted that the unidentified male first “pushed or grabbed” Ye’s wife, prompting Ye’s reaction.

However, Ye’s reps clarified in a statement that the phrasing “is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.”

They emphasised, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

However, sources told the outlet that Censori’s allegations are “totally off base and simply not accurate.”

They claim that the Houston twin had accidentally bumped into Censori in the heavily-crowded lobby and simply went on his way outside to sit with some friends.

West reportedly chased after him to confront him, but ended up punching the wrong man.