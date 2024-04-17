Emma Roberts recalls making a 'petty' move after breakup with ex

Emma Roberts is not a fan of leaving good things to her ex.
In a new video for Architectural Digest, the American Horror Story star gave viewers a tour of her Los Angeles home, sharing stories about her collectibles adorning multiple corners of her house.
As she took the cameraman to the TV room, the actress explained this is where she and her family, including boyfriend Cody Jones and three-year-old son Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, spent the most time of their days.
Emma went on to showcase her collection on the book shelf, including a copy of 1996 classic Norwood by author Charles Portis.
She revealed: "This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex. But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it."
Though the actress opted out of mentioning the actual price of the copy, it is listed for $3,360 in one website, according to E! Online.
Roberts also didn’t reveal which ex she was referring to; the Holidate star has publicly dated the likes of Alex Pettyfer, Evan Peters and Hedlund.
