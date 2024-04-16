Taylor Swift, Spotify collaborate for open air ‘TTPD’ library exhibit in LA

Taylor Swift partners with Spotify during 'TTPD' release week



Taylor Swift is teaming up with Spotify to offer fans a unique experience in celebration of the release week of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.

On Monday, April 15, the popular music streaming service announced a collaboration with the pop icon for a special "library installation" dedicated to Swift's highly anticipated album – out Friday, April 19 – in Los Angeles.

According to Spotify's press release, the installation will feature an open-air poetry library meticulously curated to reflect the thematic direction of Swift's new record.

Visitors can expect to find shelves stocked with books and visual surprises, likely serving as references or inspirations for the album's content. The library will be regularly updated with fresh materials during its display period, offering potential hints about what awaits listeners on TTPD.

The exhibition will be hosted at The Grove in Los Angeles from April 16 to April 18, providing fans with a limited-time opportunity to immerse themselves in Swift's creative world.



For those unable to attend in person, Spotify ensures that all surprises and album countdown updates will be accessible on Swift's album countdown page and through various music distributor social channels.

As the release of The Tortured Poets Department draws nearer, Swift is ramping up excitement through strategic collaborations.

Recently, she partnered with Spotify again to encourage fans to pre-save the album on the platform with a personalised video message.

