Queen Elizabeth’s aide reveals unusual habit of late monarch

Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, had a quirky habit which was unusual given her demeanour.

The late monarch’s aide Samantha Cohen shared some insight into what spiced up things for the Queen that she saw during her 18-year career at the royal household in a new interview with The Herald Sun via The Telegraph.

“The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong,” Cohen told the outlet. “If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organised, it spiced her life up when things went wrong.”

Cohen added, “I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form.”

Cohen joined the royal household team in 2001 as an assistant communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth and rose through the ranks to become her assistant private secretary.

Later on, she became the private secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 before leaving the palace office the following year.