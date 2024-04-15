Prince Harry in trouble after fresh blow in US

The Duke of Sussex's 'unwise' comments causes trouble for himself

Prince Harry is said to be in trouble due to his comments about using drugs as Americans have accelerated campaign to send the Duke back to the UK.

"Prince Harry seems to be in trouble as he shot himself in the foot with his comment about drug use in his memoir Spare," a source has claimed.

"The Duke of Sussex might be regretting his words that caused him and the Biden's administration much trouble as people want the officials to make his visa application public," the source added.

In his book, Meghan's hubby Harry said he had taken cocaine, magic mushrooms and cannabis.

The Biden administration is facing calls to make Harry's visa application public. However, US ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley said: "Well it’s not going to happen in the Biden administration."



The Heritage Foundation has sped up its legal battle and submitted these remarks as part of their case to get the Duke of Sussex's visa records released.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is already making efforts to make amends with his royal relatives amid their health battle as he sees his future in the UK, where he's set to visit in May to celebrate his Invictus Games organization's tenth adversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to rebuild their brand and be open about their struggles in order to regain popularity in the UK and the US as the couple's popularity is plummeting to an all-time low.