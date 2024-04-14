Kourtney Kardashian asks followers for 'natural remedies', health advice

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is requesting health advice from her fans.



The 44-year-old creator of Poosh announced on her Instagram Stories on April 12 that she was "sick in bed" and asked her followers to respond with "natural remedies" to make her feel better.

She posted a picture of what appeared to be apples, herbs, and other veggies simmering in water in the post's backdrop. Additionally, she provided a link to her "homemade" apple tea recipe, which she said had "immune-boosting properties" and included ginger and turmeric.

Kardashian Barker shared a picture of some morning food on Saturday, including croissants and mixed fruit with strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, but she didn't post any of the comments on her Instagram Stories.

Along with a painting that seemed to show Mother Mary praying as an angel pulls her up, she also shared a photo of what looked to be a Poosh pool party with floaties and a black Camp Poosh bus going away. Regarding these reports, the oldest Kardashian sibling offered no indication as to whether or not she was feeling better.

The founder of Lemme first disclosed that she was sick on April 10 when she posted a hazy filter photo of herself curled up under the blankets and giving the camera a thumbs up on her Instagram Stories.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick good night!” Kardashian Barker wrote across the photo.