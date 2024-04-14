Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have PDA-filled date at 2024 Coachella

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s 2024 Coachella date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted letting loose as they enjoyed their festival era.



The Karma singer was seen dancing side stage with her NFL beau at Coachella on Saturday while watching her BFF Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, perform at the festival in Indio, California.

Swift and Kelce, who were kissing and dancing as they enjoyed the set, had a date night at Sushi Park just a day before their festival outing, via People Magazine.

Moreover, this is also the first time since 2016, when the musician attended the music festival. At the last one eight years ago, she famously rocked up to the desert with a bleach-blond do — which came to know as Bleachella.

Meanwhile, Kelce attended the event in 2022 and 2023 alongside some of his best friends, making this one his third in a row.

Swift has a few weeks off from her Eras Tour before she resumes shows in May in Paris, France.

Previously, Us Weekly had reported that the duo “want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

The source revealed that the couple will be “renting a house in the area” for one of the two festival weekends.