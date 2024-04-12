Tori Spelling faces dilemma over four storage units

Tori Spelling opens up about financial hardship.

Tori Spelling recently disclosed on her podcast, Misspelling, that she faces financial constraints regarding her four storage units, which are brimming with her collected possessions.

Expressing her inability to afford the units, Spelling emphasized the need to declutter and manage their contents, as she remarked, "Our whole lives are in these units."

These revelations follow Spelling's divorce filing from Dean McDermott, her husband of nearly 18 years, just one month ago.

During a live recording of her podcast on April 11, she found herself at a storage unit alongside a locksmith, as she grappled with the challenge of managing her accumulated belongings.

Spelling, referring to herself as a 'collector,' explained that she resorted to storing her possessions in four units following mold issues in their home.

With financial constraints preventing her from maintaining the units, Spelling expressed urgency in clearing them out, acknowledging the sentimental value attached to the items stored within.

"I have all my kids' memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage... everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold," she shared via Us Weekly.