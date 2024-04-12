Madonna attends Rocco's Miami art exhibition during Celebration Tour

Madonna took a well-deserved break from her Celebration world tour to support her son, Rocco Ritchie, at his solo art exhibition in Miami.



The singer showcased his collection titled "Pack A Punch," inspired by Muay Thai fighters, in the vibrant setting of Miami's Design District.

Madonna, accompanied by her other children, radiated pride and joy as she admired Rocco's hard work.

Donning a striking emerald green suit, a white cowboy hat, and sheer white gloves, the Material Girl singer added her own touch of flair to the occasion.

In an Instagram post, she expressed her happiness at being able to share this special moment with her son and the Miami art community.

Snapshots shared from the event captured the songstress alongside her son's artwork, as the entire family marveled at the collection.

Rocco's collection will be open for viewing on Friday through appointment only, promising an exclusive experience for art enthusiasts.

In an interview with Artnet ahead of his exhibition, he delved into his lifelong passion for art, citing it as a source of solace and creativity since childhood.

"My influences evolve with time and life experiences, guiding me towards artists who resonate with my journey.

Lately, I've immersed myself in the works of British painters spanning the past century, including Bacon, Freud, Auerbach, and David Hockney," Rocco shared.

"For this exhibition, I found inspiration in Frank Auerbach's Courtauld showcase, especially his striking black and white charcoal pieces on paper."