Oprah Winfrey reflects on her natural gift for being a talkshow host

Oprah Winfrey admitted that she was always the more mature one in her friend group growing up

Oprah Winfrey was born to be a talkshow host.

During an interview with People Magazine for its special 50th anniversary issue, the 70-year-old television personality was asked about her “ability to distill complicated thoughts and feelings” in a straightforward and easy-to-understand manner.

Acknowledging her natural gift for communication, Winfrey said, “When I was a little kid living on a dirt road in Mississippi, I was the one that was always playing the teacher. And if we were playing house, I was the mother. Even if I was the younger girl, I would have to be the mother over everybody else.

She continued, “Some people call that bossy – I just call it, well, I know better, so I should be the one. I would have to say that teaching is my first love.”

The former Oprah Winfrey Show hostess further claimed that the “greatest level of satisfaction” she feels is when during a conversation, “someone discovers something or hears something and says, ‘Oh, I never thought of it that way before.’”

She continued, “I have to tell you, on the Oprah Show, when people actually said that out loud, I would just [cry] because that’s the best thing that could happen. That is what enlightenment is.”