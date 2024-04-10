Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on her ‘spy-oriented’ elopement with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae have been together since 2021



Anya Taylor Joy felt like she was in a spy movie when she “eloped” with Malcolm McRae.

Dishing on her secret nuptials, the 27-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight, “We were pretty spy-oriented.”

Reflecting on why they made the decision for a secret, intimate wedding, Taylor-Joy said, “At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible.”

The Queen’s Gambit star continued, “It kind of made it all the more special, ‘cause it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves.”

The couple, who have been together since 2021, secretly tied the knot in New Orleans on April 1, 2022. They then had another more public ceremony in October 2023.

Celebrating their two-year-anniversary earlier this month, the Golden Globe winner took to her Instagram.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” she wrote alongside pictures from the wedding.



“The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever,” she continued.