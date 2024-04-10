Arnold Schwarzenegger recruits pet pig for fitness challenge

Arnold Schwarzenegger adopted his pig Schnelly in April 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger recruited his pet pig Schnelly as his fitness buddy.

The 76-year-old Hollywood star recently launched a new challenge for subscribers to his fitness and wellbeing program, Arnold’s Pump Club.

Showing his followers that he is partaking in the challenge himself, Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share the scenes from his morning stroll with Schnelly.

“Nothing like a Tuesday morning walk with my Schnelly!” he captioned the post.

The Terminator star adopted Schnelly – which derives from the German word “schnell” meaning “fast” – in April 2023.



He further urged fans in the caption, “Join me in my challenge – sign up for the newsletter, and shoot for raising your daily step average by 1,000 steps.



Though he has always been very health-conscious, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner has been extra focused on his health ever since he had heart surgery and got a pacemaker last month.

He explained in an Instagram post, “It had been like that for a few years, so I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get full check-up and see how my heart was doing.”

However, he assured fans he’s doing just fine and is all set to return for the second season of his television series, FUBAR.