Prince William finally releases first public message after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince William has ended his period of silence by sharing his inaugural message on social media since the announcement of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.



William extended his heartfelt words to footballer Rachel Daly, who declared her retirement from international duty today while continuing to represent her football club Aston Villa.

Known for his avid support of Aston Villa and frequent appearances at Villa Park, the Prince of Wales directed his message to Daly via social media platform X.

He expressed gratitude for her remarkable contributions with @Lionesses, tagging Daly's handle @RachelDaly3, and enthusiastically anticipated her future successes with Villa, concluding the message with a supportive "W."

Prince William wishes Rachel Daly success with Aston Villa.

The footballer bids farewell to international football after an illustrious career, boasting an impressive tally of 84 caps for England's Lionesses.

In a deeply moving revelation to the nation last month, the Princess of Wales bravely disclosed her recent cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video message.

Opening up about the profound impact on her family, the princess shared that she had sensitively informed her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, about her health journey.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Kate was thankful for the exceptional care provided by her medical team throughout this trying period.