Zendaya stands by Tom Holland after calls to address racial abuse

Zendaya voices pride in Tom Holland's role in 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Zendaya has thrown her support behind her boyfriend Tom Holland amidst a racial controversy surrounding his upcoming performance in Romeo & Juliet.

The O.G Spiderman is set to take on the role of Romeo opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

However, the diverse casting sparked a wave of racial abuse on social media, prompting the theatre company to issue a statement condemning the hateful messages directed at Amewudah-Rivers.

Speaking to Vogue, Zendaya expressed her immense pride in Holland's upcoming role, stating, "I could not be more proud of Tom."

She noted the stark difference in their trajectories, with her career already blossoming while Holland's skyrocketed overnight.

Despite the adversity, Holland and his co-stars remain steadfast in their commitment to bringing Shakespeare's timeless tale to the stage with authenticity and inclusivity.

Bridgerton actress Arséma taking to Instagram, Arséma shared a plea from HBO actress Selina Jones, urging Holland to address the disturbing abuse directed at Amewudah-Rivers.

It read, "You lot need to put pressure pon @tomholland2023's head top.

I need my guy to say something, ANYTHING, about the disgusting racial abuse being thrown at our angel Fran."

Others joined in expressing frustration over Holland's silence.