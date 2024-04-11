Princess Beatrice leaves King Charles, Prince William 'disappointed'

Prince William is understood to see Princess Beatrice as an asset to the royal family in the wake of lack of working royals.



Speaking to OK! magazine, a source revealed the Prince of Wales, as well as King Charles, was hoping to promote the older daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew as a working royal.

The decision is expected as two of the four senior royals, the King and Kate Middleton remain consumed in their respective cancer battles.

Hence, several royal experts and commentators suggested the monarch to bring forth the York daughters, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, owing to their undefiled reputation among the public.

However, according to the insider, Beatrice believes her chances to get promoted as a working royal are getting slimmer by the day following the release of Netflix film, Scoop, which saw reenactment of her father’s controversial interview.

They claimed: "Bea was very much focused on her charitable work and was looking forward to contributing more. This is the last thing she needed.

"Charles and William were starting to see her as a pivotal part of plugging the gap within the family, but she feels like that’s all been ruined now."

"She believes it will stir everything up for no reason and nobody will let her live it down. To say she is upset is an understatement - she’s devastated,” the source added.