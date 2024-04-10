Brooklyn Beckham's anniversary letter sparks baby plans with Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz reflects on $3.5 million wedding ceremony with Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz by penning a handwritten letter for the occasion.

Expressing gratitude for their four years together and two years of marriage, Beckham described Peltz as his rock and expressed his excitement about their future, including the prospect of starting a family together.



The young chef, despite a few spelling errors, expressed his deep affection for Peltz and their future together, declaring his excitement about starting a family with her.

Peltz expressed her appreciation for the romantic gesture, stating that handwritten cards melt her heart.

In the letter, Beckham referred to her as his best friend and angel, emphasizing the strength of their bond on their special day.

Nicola Peltz recently likened her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham to a perpetual sleepover, expressing the joy of being in each other's company and a never-ending sleepover or playdate.

She revealed that he planned to surprise her, speculating that it might involve adding another dog to their family, despite already having five.

The couple's lavish $3.5 million wedding ceremony, held at Peltz's family estate, was attended by high-profile guests such as Eva Longoria and Serena Williams.

Their union, celebrated amidst the opulence of Peltz's billionaire father Nelson's compound, marked a significant milestone in their relationship.