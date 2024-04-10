Louis Tomlinson discusses toxic comparison of solo success to 1D bandmates

Louis Tomlinson talks about challenges of solo career after One Direction legacy.

Louis Tomlinson has addressed the challenges of comparing his solo success to that of his former One Direction bandmates, acknowledging that it became 'toxic' over time.

Following the group's split in 2015, the singer admitted to struggling with feelings of competitiveness towards Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.

However, Tomlinson revealed that he has since overcome these negative emotions, stating that he no longer feels the need to compete with his fellow 1D stars.

In an interview with Brazil's G1 publication, he affirmed, "No, I don't, truthfully."



Tomlinson, reflecting on his journey from One Direction to solo artist, acknowledged the challenges of comparing his success to that of his former bandmates.

He expressed how the transition from being part of a band to pursuing a solo career can lead to feelings of competitiveness, especially when cross-referencing achievements.

The singer described this dynamic as sometimes becoming 'a little bit toxic,' highlighting the pressures within the music industry.

Despite grappling with comparisons, he emphasized his contentment with his music career, having released two solo albums, Walls and Faith In The Future.

He affirmed his enduring pride in his former bandmates' accomplishments and recognized competition as inherent in the industry.

Tomlinson has previously been candid about experiencing jealousy regarding Styles' career trajectory.

Among the One Direction members, Harry Styles has notably achieved significant success in both music and acting.

