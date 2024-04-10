Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in biopic filming on New Jersey set

'A Complete Unknown' to showcase Bob Dylan's transition to rock star.

Timothée Chalamet has undergone a remarkable transformation into music legend Bob Dylan while filming the star's biopic in New Jersey.

Amidst the production, Chalamet recently joined in celebrating co-star Elle Fanning's 26th birthday on set.

In the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, hetakes on the role of the iconic Blowin' In The Wind hitmaker, who is now 82 years old.

Recent sightings capture him fully embodying Dylan's persona in various locations, including Paterson, New Jersey.

Clad in baggy blue jeans paired with a brown corduroy jacket, a red striped shirt, and leather cowboy boots, the Oscar nominee convincingly channels the essence of Dylan.

Timothée found himself surrounded by enthusiastic fans eagerly seeking autographs as he prepared to get into a car.

Gripping his trusty guitar case, a constant companion during filming, he approached the vehicle amidst the crowd.

Inside the car, he portrayed Dylan's introspective demeanor, with a fan even presenting a drawing of him.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Elle Fanning marked her 26th birthday on set, embodying the character of Sylvie Russo.

The character, inspired by the late artist Suze Rotolo, had a significant impact on Dylan's life during their relationship in the early 1960s.



