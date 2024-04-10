Lizzo faces backlash over body positivity video amid accusations of hypocrisy

Lizzo faces accusations of hypocrisy following the release of a video promoting body positivity, amidst previous controversies regarding allegations of 'fat-shaming' her dancers.



The singer shared the video on Tuesday, featuring her sarcastically offering advice on obtaining a 'summer body'.

In the clip, Lizzo is depicted walking on a treadmill in a pale pink swimsuit, delivering lines to the camera such as, "Three exercises to help you get that summer bod."

Later, she stands by a pool, answering a phone call with, "Hello? Who is this?" and advises viewers to 'Block your ex,' before tossing her phone into the water.

The singer is depicted sporting a purple bikini top and bottoms, appearing to engage in bicep curls before lifting up a bottle of wine, advising viewers to 'Remember to hydrate, excessively.'

In the final segment, while lounging by the pool, she remarks, "And remember, you can never be too extra."

Accompanying the post, she captioned, "Cus EVERY DAMN BODY is a Summer Body."



However, the post didn't sit well with some of Lizzo's fans, particularly given previous accusations of fat-shaming her dancers.

Commenting on the video, they expressed skepticism, with one remarking, "Are you still body shaming people?"

Another commented, "Oh Lord she's trying too hard now,' while another predicted,

"Don't worry everyone. The gaslighting stop juding my body... I quit post will be up shortly."

Others came to her defense, citing her influence in changing perspectives on body positivity.

One supporter wrote, "She single-handedly changed the view of body positivity. Partners love a confident queen no matter the body type."