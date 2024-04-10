Joker Sequel trailer features THIS British icon cameo, fans stunned

UK fans buzzing as Steve Coogan's Joker 2 appearance sparks excitement.

Joker enthusiasts were left astounded following the unexpected appearance of British icon Steve Coogan in the trailer for the sequel to the acclaimed film.

Joker: Folie à Deux the upcoming installment stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as The Joker and features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, their romance set within the confines of an asylum.

The trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, announced the film's release date in the UK and US as October 4th. However, it was Coogan's cameo that stole the spotlight for UK audiences.

Renowned for his portrayal of Alan Partridge, Coogan's presence in the trailer ignited fervent interest among viewers, with many expressing their eagerness to see the film solely due to his involvement.

Comments flooded social media platforms, with one viewer expressing, "Steve was the last person I expected to turn up in the Joker 2 trailer, but here we are!"

Another remarked, "Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker..."

