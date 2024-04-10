Elijah Blue Allman exposes mom Cher in bombshell conservatorship objection

Cher was denied the temporary conservatorship of Elijah, but both parties continue to fight their case



Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman exposed their estranged relationship as the Hollywood superstar continues to fight for conservatorship over Elijah.

In late December 2023, Cher, 77, filed for the conservatorship of Elijah to help manage his financial resources amid his ongoing battle with addiction. In January, she was temporarily denied conservatorship, but both parties continue to fight their case.

Now, Elijah has filed an official objection to the conservatorship, obtained by People Magazine, in which he owned up to his addiction issues, but declared he is “not mentally ill” as Cher claimed.

He further noted, “The only person who can save me from my demons is me – and I’m doing just that.”

Despite his objections to the conservatorship, Elijah acknowledged that should the court rule in its favor, it should be granted to his wife, Marieangela King – not Cher.

“My mother and I have had a strained relationship for years,” he explained, citing a recent example of Cher deceiving him into coming to Mexico for “holistic alternative therapy.”

Elijah continued, “My mother is 77 years old and will be 78 when this matter is heard. I have seen her suffer with depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate.”