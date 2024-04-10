Rihanna teases fans with potential new album: 'Maybe that's the time'

Rihanna's fans should not expect a ninth album anytime soon, according to an interview with the singer-turned-mogul in the most recent issue of Interview magazine.



The pop sensation, who hasn't put out an album since Anti in 2016, recently had a conversation with Mel Ottenberg, the editor of Interview, about a variety of subjects, including music and her marriage to Fenty Beauty.

Regarding the latter, she is quiet, which may not be good news for ardent supporters.

“I have a lot of visual ideas,” the singer told the outlet. “It’s weird. My brain is working backwards right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

“I don’t have the songs for them yet, she added. “But maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Rihanna refused to confirm her return to music, citing possible interference from rivals. She has been busy with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty and hasn't released an album in almost a decade.

When asked if she could have predicted her current success, she replied, "I wouldn't have had any idea."

“The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood,” Rihanna continued. “I didn’t know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise.”