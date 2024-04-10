Conan O'Brien appears on The Tonight Show since his exit

Conan O'Brien returned to The Tonight Show on its Tuesday, April 9 episode as a guest.



The 60-year-old comedian came to promote his upcoming Max series, Conan O'Brien Must Go. He was fired from the show in 2010 after a two-season stint as a host.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, O'Brien reminisced about his short-lived time as the Tonight Show's host and joked about his height, which made for awkward moments with shorter guests.

Fallon mentioned feeling intimidated when they first met because O'Brien was "larger than life." The host also shared a picture from 1999, when he appeared on Late Night with O'Brien, and O'Brien recalled Fallon's parents asking him how their son did on the show.

"I just said, 'That kid's going all the way!' Your parents were like, 'Conan says he's going all the way,'" O'Brien quipped. "And then I realized... I say that to everybody."

"It's weird to come back," O'Brien later said of returning to the show, adding that "all these memories came flooding back" as he walked the halls.

Later, O'Brien discussed his well-liked podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, which debuted in 2018.

Even though O'Brien thought that anchoring a late-night show was "the best job in the world," he claimed that he liked podcasting because it allowed him to conduct in-depth discussions with guests that lasted longer than seven minutes.