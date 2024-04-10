Rihanna reveals major reason she chose A$AP Rocky to settle down with

Rihanna opens up about her romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has recently dished out her romance with the father of her two sons, A$AP Rocky.



In a new cover story for Interview magazine, the music icon revealed she started as friends with Rocky after they collaborated on a remix of her 2011 single and then performed the track on the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer also co-starred in A$AP's Fashion Killa music video in 2012, and later, they officially start dating in late 2019.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same,” she told the outlet.

Rihanna shared, “We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time.”

However, at the end of 2019, our relationship dynamic began to change and we started dating with "caution".

“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships,” continued the songstress.

The Umbrella hit-maker mentioned, "We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives."

"We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution," she remarked.

Rihanna revealed that COVID "sped up" their relationship, which she believed "God knew we needed because we were going to start a family".

“And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready," added the singer.