Zendaya muses parenthood in the spotlight with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since at least 2021

Zendaya has been dating Tom Holland for at least three years now, so it’s only natural that she has kids on her mind.

However, the 27-year-old actress admitted that she has a long way to go before she can figure out how to raise her kids away from the spotlight.

In British Vogue’s May Issue, the Euphoria star began by reflecting on how her boyfriend handled entering the spotlight with his breakthrough role as Spider Man.

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him,” she said, further giving props to Holland, also 27, for “[handling] it really beautifully.”

Having been in the spotlight since childhood herself, the veteran actress then mused about parenthood in the spotlight.

“I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this [fame],” she said, further considering whether she’ll still be in the spotlight by that time.

Reflecting on her childhood stardom, Zendaya said, “I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time. You have to say yes, because you just need to be grateful that you’re here.”

The Emmy-winner further reflected on the effect of being a child actor.

“I’m very tense, and I think I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to try s**t. And I wish I went to school.”

Zendaya’s desire for privacy is no surprise, since she has always kept her personal life under wraps.

She was just as hush-hush about her blossoming new relationship amid years of speculation, and has made rare comments about her relationship with Holland.