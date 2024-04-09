Rihanna spills on plans for more children: ‘As many as God wants’

Rihanna admitted that she would love to raise a baby girl

Rihanna is ready to raise an army of kids.

The 36-year-old pop icon and her husband, A$AP Rocky, have already welcomed two sons over the past two years.

However, Rihanna told Interview Magazine that they have no intention of stopping there.

When asked by stylist Mel Ottenberg how many more children she wants to have, the multi-Grammy-winner replied, “As many as God wants me to have.”

Ottenberg then questioned if it’s more than two, two which Rihanna responded, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two.”

Having already welcomed two boys, the Umbrella hitmaker admitted she’d love to have a girl now.

“But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she said.

The Fenty Beauty founder has previously opened up about how her bond with A$AP strengthened since they became parents.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major… it’s a turn on. It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving… and my kids are obsessed with him,” she told Page Six in November.