Jelly Roll moved by Triston Harper’s ‘American Idol’ performance

Triston Harper performed the song 'God's Country' by Blake Shelton



Jelly Roll sees great potential in 15-year-old singer Triston Harper.

The country star, 39, appeared as a mentor for American Idol Season 2’s top 24 alongside Tori Kelly on Monday’s episode of the hit reality singing competition series.

“Triston has the voice of a man that’s been through a lifetime of pain, and he’s only 15-years-old,” Jelly Roll noted, adding, “I really believe this kid could be something special.”

Tristan chose to perform Blake Shelton’s God’s Country. During rehearsals, the young singer told Jelly Roll that he’s his idol, showing the Grammy-winner a video of him performing one of his songs at his 9th grade talent show.

Triston delivered a powerful performance, which impressed Jelly Roll so much that he put his money on the young singer.

The Wild Ones singer told the contestant, “Triston, I told you yesterday that you were singing to Luke Bryan. He beat me out of my chair.”



He continued to sing praises, saying, “You are the youngest man with the oldest soul I’ve ever met in my life. You have the swagger that, at 15 years old, you don’t even know you have!”

He concluded by declaring, “You can win this competition, young man!”