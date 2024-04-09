Prince Edward, Princess Sophie save monarchy

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh have won King Charles III's heart with their steadfastness and loyalty to the Firm.

Royal Family is in safe hands despite the void left by King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William amid ongoing health crisis, according to GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker.



The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have stoically carried out royal duties during testing times for the royal family, according to the expert.



Monday's impressive display of pomp and pageantry on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace was a prime example of the monarchy's soft power. For the first time in history, French soldiers were permitted to take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The act was personally approved by King Charles.

The King, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, was not in London for the ceremony so his brother, The Duke of Edinburgh, inspected the troops on his behalf.



His wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside the French ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hélène Duchêne, also stood on the dais.

The King and the Princess of Wales's ongoing cancer treatment, and the Prince of Wales's choice to prioritise his young family, have decimated the number of working royals available to deploy.



"Edward and Sophie have more than proved their worth, and the Prime Minister hailed the exchange of troops at Buckingham Palace and the Elysee as a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship between our nations," according to Cameron.



Cameron also revealed: "The Prince of Wales is expected to return to royal duties after the Easter break, and royal sources remain hopeful the King's cancer treatment is heading in the right direction. For now, the public-facing work of the monarchy is in safe hands."