Noah Cyrus responds to family drama in deleted post mocking haters

Noah Cyrus is also reportedly on poor terms with her mother, Tish



Noah Cyrus is taking the online criticism aimed at her with the biggest grain of salt.

After fans slammed the 24-year-old singer for “liking” her sister Miley Cyrus’ ex, Liam Hemsworth's picture, Noah fought back by mocking the haters.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s**t,” Noah posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“It’s so entertaining and funny,” she added.

In another slide, she wrote, “Who gives a f***.”

However, she swiftly took the posts down, per People Magazine.



Noah’s recent messages on her social media seem to be responding to the backlash she received for reportedly double-tapping a gym picture posted by her older sister’s ex-boyfriend to his Instagram on April 5.

However, that’s not the only drama brewing in the Cyrus family ever since Billy Ray and Tish split in 2022.

Noah was notably not present at Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in 2023, and earlier this year, and there were reports that a rift emerged due to the fact that Noah had allegedly previously dated Dominic.

Meanwhile, fans also speculated whether Miley is currently not on talking terms with her father, as she infamously omitted him from her acceptance speech while receiving her first-ever Grammy Award in February 2024.