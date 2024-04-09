Nicola Coughlan reflects on life before becoming Bridgerton’s ‘leading lady’

Nicola Coughlan is proud of the transition she had in her career but feels no different in her personal life.

The Irish actress sat down for a candid interview with the Harper’s Bazaar, in which she shared her incredulity over how her career has panned out.

“I’m in disbelief that I’m the leading lady in a romance show,” said Coughlan, who reprises her role as Penelope Featherington, will be leading the latest season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

“The major difference is that in the first two seasons, Pen was a supporting character, the oddball in the corner, but this time she’s very much centre-stage,” she explained.

“The only issue with this is that ‘oddball in the corner’ is actually a niche I do very well. I’m comfortable there! Strange girl no one pays attention to? Where do I sign up?”

Over her disbelief, she also added that it’s “not because I find myself hideous, as some people have assumed when I say that (I’ll have you know, in the right lighting I’m a solid seven), but because it’s not something I ever dreamed of.”

She also stated that she is not “intimidated” by playing the leading leady but noted that “when it rains terrifying, brilliant opportunities, it truly pours.

Coughlan reflected on her life over the last few years and how much it changed since 2017, when she was working part time in an optician’s.

“I was completely kidding myself. Now, in 2024, I’m about to begin a global press tour for one of Netflix’s biggest ever shows. It’s hard for me to comprehend it.”