Prince Archie’s birthday plans ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the UK may be on edge but they certainly have something in store for their son, Prince Archie, for his sixth birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who is meant to attend that 10th anniversary service for Invictus Games in May, will reportedly return to the UK depending on the security arrangements for the trip.

According to New Magazine, insiders revealed that Harry and Meghan initially planned to fly to the UK just a day before the event in the private jet along with Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, 2.

“Harry and Meghan are planning a fifth birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on May 6 and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day,” the source shared.

However, that plans have taken a hit after the details of their appearance were leaked.

“Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance [at the Invictus ceremony] were made public, she started to rethink that idea,” the insider explained.

Meanwhile, Harry prefers it “if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges.”

Last year, King Charles’ Coronation ceremony fell on the same date as Archie’s birthday. Later, sources revealed that the monarch had made a special mention of his grandson, wishing him happy birthday “wherever he is”.