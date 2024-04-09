Kelsea Ballerini slams trolls for criticising her CMT Awards performance

Kelsea Ballerini slams haters for criticising her CMT Awards performance

Kelsea Ballerini clapped back at trolls who were criticising the choice of her attire for her performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.



It is pertinent to mention that the country singer hosted the musical event fourth time in a row on Sunday, April 7.

Apart from hosting, Kelsea performed the reimagined version of her 2014 debut song Love Me Like You Mean It.

The singer donned a shimmery gold bodysuit with black tights and heels for her performance. However, some of the social media users trolled the musician for "forgetting her pants" to wear.

She started her 15-second video clip by saying, "You forgot your pants for your performance’ — shut up. No, I didn’t."

Kelsea playfully said, "'Where are your pants?' Shut up. It looks hot. Period. Bye."

On the professional front, the Peter Pan singer took to Instagram and released the new version of her 2014 popular single on April 5.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Kelsea said that she wanted to celebrate the "beginning of her career" by releasing the 'reimagined' version of her first song.

